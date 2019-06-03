Wolves fans react to links with Aaron Mooy

Wolves fans have shared their reactions to the Aaron Mooy links this summer.
A few days ago, the Australian outlet World Game revealed that the Molineux outfit are keen on signing the midfielder.
Mooy has impressed with Huddersfield but the Terriers are in the Championship next season. A player of his calibre deserves Premier League football and it will be interesting to see where he ends up this summer.
He could prove to be a good addition to Nuno’s side but Huddersfield’s reported valuation of £20m could be an issue.
Mooy is 28 and he has one year left on his deal. Wolves will be looking to sign him for much less.
If the player decides to force the move, it could be an advantage for his suitors.
Mooy will add depth and tenacity to the Wolves midfield next season. The Molineux outfit will play in the Europa League next year and they need to add more players to the squad.
The likes of Moutinho cannot play twice every week now and Mooy would be a useful option.
Here is how some of the Wolves fans reacted to the links on social media earlier.
I’d take him. Deserves his England call up too. Carried Huddersfield for years.
Absolutely, fantastic player.
Let’s be honest he ran the show when they beat us at molineux
he tore us a new one at home
Good squad player
I would love to see him in a wolves shirt!
I’d love him at Wolves
