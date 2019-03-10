Blog Columns Transfer News & Rumours Wolves fans react to Joao Moutinho’s display vs Chelsea

Wolves fans react to Joao Moutinho's display vs Chelsea

Wolves picked up a 1-1 draw against Chelsea in the Premier League today.

Nuno will be very disappointed not to have picked up all three points at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea had a very poor game but Eden Hazard bailed them out with a stunning injury-time leveller.

Raul Jimenez had given the away side a well-deserved lead, ten minutes into the second half.

Wolves produced a defensive masterclass today and Patricio will be disappointed after being beaten from outside the box late into the game.

While there were several impressive displays from the Wolves players out there, Joao Moutinho’s desire and effort caught the attention.

The experienced midfielder put in a dominant display away from home and he managed to outshine the likes of Jorginho and Kante in midfield.

The £100,000-a-week star’s composure, work ethic and application in midfield allowed Wolves to put together attacking moves and control the tempo of the game.

Here is how the Wolves fans reacted to the midfielder’s display today.

 

