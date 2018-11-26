Blog Columns Transfer News & Rumours Wolves fans react to Ivan Cavaleiro’s display vs Huddersfield

Wolves fans react to Ivan Cavaleiro’s display vs Huddersfield

26 November, 2018


Wolves crashed to a 2-0 defeat at home to Huddersfield on Sunday.

The Molineux outfit were favourites heading into the game and they will be disappointed with the result.

A brace from Aaron Mooy earned a priceless win away from home for the Terriers.

Wolves fans took to Twitter to share their thoughts on the performance and they were particularly unimpressed with Ivan Cavaleiro’s performance.

The 25-year-old winger failed to provide width and penetration from the flanks and he was quite wasteful in possession as well.

It will be interesting to see if he can improve in the upcoming weeks. The former Benfica man’s talent is beyond doubt but his inconsistency is a major issue.

Nuno will be disappointed with his team’s performance at home and he will be looking to bounce back straight away when Wolves take on Cardiff City in their next league game.

Here are some of the fan reactions to Cavaleiro’s display from yesterday.

 

 

