Wolves fans react to Ivan Cavaleiro’s display vs Huddersfield

Wolves crashed to a 2-0 defeat at home to Huddersfield on Sunday.
The Molineux outfit were favourites heading into the game and they will be disappointed with the result.
A brace from Aaron Mooy earned a priceless win away from home for the Terriers.
Wolves fans took to Twitter to share their thoughts on the performance and they were particularly unimpressed with Ivan Cavaleiro’s performance.
The 25-year-old winger failed to provide width and penetration from the flanks and he was quite wasteful in possession as well.
It will be interesting to see if he can improve in the upcoming weeks. The former Benfica man’s talent is beyond doubt but his inconsistency is a major issue.
Nuno will be disappointed with his team’s performance at home and he will be looking to bounce back straight away when Wolves take on Cardiff City in their next league game.
Here are some of the fan reactions to Cavaleiro’s display from yesterday.
Cavaleiro’s having such a bad first half it looks like he’s won a competition to play today.
— Tim Spiers (@tim_spiers_Star) November 25, 2018
Neves
Moutinho
Boly
Doherty
Costa
Cavaleiro
Jimenez
Adama
Shocking display from these today, at this level you can’t really afford one not to be at it, never mind 7 or 8. #wwfc
— Aɴᴅʏ D (@AnnoDomini79) November 25, 2018
Ivan Cavaleiro is having an absolute shocker here. For someone who’s so talented, he’s an unbelievably frustrating footballer. #WWFC
— Jack J Collins (@jackjcollins) November 25, 2018
Cavaleiro’s performances range from the sublime to the ridiculous, today he’s all about the latter #wwfc
— Aɴᴅʏ D (@AnnoDomini79) November 25, 2018
Never play that player who did more than cavaleiro and costa combined fuck off you stupid mong https://t.co/qK0zMoBYlb
— Cal (@calwolves07) November 25, 2018
Very very poor. Costa Cavaleiro Doherty???
— Trevor Worth (@trevorworth) November 25, 2018
Would it be outrageous to suggest Saiss or Dendoncker next to Neves or Moutinho at home, add a bit of aggression when we’re outnumbered? Still got enough players to go forward (hopefully not as bad as Costa & Cavaleiro were today) need more steel in the middle
— Aɴᴅʏ D (@AnnoDomini79) November 25, 2018
Impossible to sugarcoat that. I doubt the Huddersfield keeper has had an easier 45 minutes since they got promoted. We look clueless and lethargic. Traore has to come on. Cavaleiro & Costa look like they’re trying to compete to see who can be the most ineffective #wwfc
— Levi Jordan (@Levi_WWFC) November 25, 2018
Cavaleiro having an absolute shocker and Doherty strolling about the place. Lucky to be at 1-0 #WOLHUD
— Silvani (@silvanitheelder) November 25, 2018