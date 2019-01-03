Blog Columns Transfer News & Rumours Wolves fans react to Helder Costa’s display vs Crystal Palace

Wolves fans react to Helder Costa’s display vs Crystal Palace

3 January, 2019 Crystal Palace, English Premier League, Transfer News & Rumours, Wolves


Wolves crashed to a 2-0 defeat against Crystal Palace in the Premier League last night.

The Molineux outfit would have expected to pick up the three points at home and Nuno will be bitterly disappointed with his side’s showing.

Late goals from Ayew and Milivojevic ensured the three points for Roy Hodgson’s men.

Wolves struggled to create any meaningful chances and Nuno will have to address that problem soon. Despite spending loads in the summer, Wolves are nowhere near where they should be.

The likes of Traore have struggled to make their mark in the Premier League.

Wolves fans took to Twitter to share their thoughts on the performance last night and they were particularly unimpressed with Helder Costa’s display.

The technically gifted attacker struggled to take players on and create chances for his side. Costa seemed to lack in confidence throughout the game.

Here are some of the reactions to his performance from earlier.

 

