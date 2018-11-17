Wolves fans react to Divock Origi transfer rumours

Wolves are looking to sign the Liverpool striker Divock Origi in January.
According to Daily Mirror, the newly promoted outfit will submit a bid for the Belgian who is valued at around £20 million.
Origi is not a part of Jurgen Klopp’s first team plans and therefore it won’t be hard convincing the Reds to part with his services.
The 23-year-old needs to play regularly at this stage of his career and therefore he needs to leave Anfield as well. The move could be beneficial for all parties involved.
Origi has shown his talent at Liverpool but he needs to add consistency to his game. If he can improve that area, he could be a superb signing for Nuno in the long run.
Also, his versatility will be an added bonus. Origi can operate anywhere across a front three. His pace, flair and presence will improve Wolves going forward.
Wolves fans have reacted the news of his potential arrival as well. They shared their thoughts on Twitter regarding the Liverpool forward.
Here are some of the best reactions.
I already think we have 5-6 better players in the front positions…. pic.twitter.com/qybCwFuEbm
— Andy Roden ☃ (@andyroden) November 17, 2018
The last ex-Liverpool player we purchased hasn’t let us down. #Captain Fantastic #leaderofmen #respectableindividual
— Ian callow (@IRC2299) November 17, 2018
— Duncan Norton (@DuncanNorton6) November 17, 2018
Agreed. Superb signing.
— Danny Rosamond (@DannyRosamond) November 17, 2018
He’d be a good signing. Some of our “fans” old or new are deluded. Let us build our way up ffs. We aint there yet
— Craig Smith (@Smithy9185) November 17, 2018
If you really think Origi is a bad signing you’re a mong who lives in a FIFA fantasy land. Superb signing. #wwfc
— Danny Rosamond (@DannyRosamond) November 17, 2018