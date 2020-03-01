Blog Columns Site News Wolves fans react to Diogo Jota’s display against Spurs

date 2020-03-01

Wolves picked up a stunning 3-2 win over Tottenham in the Premier League today.

The away side did well to come back into the game despite trailing twice. Doherty, Jota and Jimenez scored to secure the three points for Nuno Espirito Santo.

Wolves and battling for a place in the Champions League next season and this is a huge win for them. Tottenham are in the race for a top-four finish as well and Wolves did well to take the three points off them.

Steven Bergwijn gave the home side an early lead but Doherty levelled things up soon. Serge Aurier made it 2-1 on the 45th minute and two second-half goals from Jota and Jimenez wrapped up the points in the end.

Nuno will be delighted with his team’s performance but Diogo Jota was outstanding individually. The attacker is in the form of his life and he has scored six goals in his last three appearances.

If the 23-year-old continues to perform at this level, Wolves might find it difficult to hold on to him next season.

Some of the Wolves fans are impressed with his showing against Tottenham as well and they have taken to Twitter to share their thoughts.

