Wolves fans react to Diogo Jota’s display against Spurs

Wolves picked up a stunning 3-2 win over Tottenham in the Premier League today.
The away side did well to come back into the game despite trailing twice. Doherty, Jota and Jimenez scored to secure the three points for Nuno Espirito Santo.
Wolves and battling for a place in the Champions League next season and this is a huge win for them. Tottenham are in the race for a top-four finish as well and Wolves did well to take the three points off them.
Steven Bergwijn gave the home side an early lead but Doherty levelled things up soon. Serge Aurier made it 2-1 on the 45th minute and two second-half goals from Jota and Jimenez wrapped up the points in the end.
Nuno will be delighted with his team’s performance but Diogo Jota was outstanding individually. The attacker is in the form of his life and he has scored six goals in his last three appearances.
If the 23-year-old continues to perform at this level, Wolves might find it difficult to hold on to him next season.
Some of the Wolves fans are impressed with his showing against Tottenham as well and they have taken to Twitter to share their thoughts.
Here is what they had to say earlier.
outstanding Diogo! 👏👏👏
— mark (@photoheathen) March 1, 2020
Incredible performance again Diogo
— Tony Wilde (@TonyWilde99) March 1, 2020
A confidence player and at the moment he’s got tonnes of it.
Long may it continue 🐺💛🖤
— 𝙋𝙖𝙪𝙡 𝙒𝙞𝙡𝙡𝙤𝙪𝙜𝙝𝙗𝙮 (@pwillwolfie) March 1, 2020
6 goals in 3 games now for Diogo Jota!
He is on 🔥!
⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️#WWFC #TalkingWolves pic.twitter.com/V0Q1veGEiH
— Talking Wolves (@TalkingWolves) March 1, 2020
With Adama Traore not being as effective over the last few weeks as he has for most of the season… we needed another one of our forwards to step up to the plate.
Cue Diogo Jota 👏👏 #wwfc pic.twitter.com/uBbHjdycTA
— JustinL (@JustinL1977_) March 1, 2020
World class players at Wolves ? Add Diogo Jota to the list……
— Steve Plant (@wolvesmatchworn) March 1, 2020