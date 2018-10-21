Blog Competitions English Premier League Wolves fans react to Diogo Jota display vs Watford

Wolves fans react to Diogo Jota display vs Watford

21 October, 2018 English Premier League, Wolves


Wolverhampton Wanderers suffered only their second defeat of the season after they lost 2-0 against Watford in the Premier League clash at Molineux on Saturday.

Watford sealed their first win since September and ended Wolves’ six-game unbeaten run, with goals coming from Etienne Capoue and Roberto Pereyra.

Wolves found another gear in the second half but they just couldn’t find the goal they needed to stage a comeback.

Nuno Espirito Santo had named the same starting line-up for nine successive games, and some fans are now starting to question whether Diogo Jota deserves to be in the line-up after yet another poor performance.

The 21-year-old, who joined last season on loan from Porto and later the deal was made permanent, has struggled to make an impact this season despite Nuno’s relentless backing.

He has failed to score and register an assist this season, and many fans have been left wondering about his contribution to the side. He was poor against Watford, and Wolves fans have taken to Twitter to shed their frustration on his performance.

