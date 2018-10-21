Wolves fans react to Diogo Jota display vs Watford

Wolverhampton Wanderers suffered only their second defeat of the season after they lost 2-0 against Watford in the Premier League clash at Molineux on Saturday.
Watford sealed their first win since September and ended Wolves’ six-game unbeaten run, with goals coming from Etienne Capoue and Roberto Pereyra.
Wolves found another gear in the second half but they just couldn’t find the goal they needed to stage a comeback.
Nuno Espirito Santo had named the same starting line-up for nine successive games, and some fans are now starting to question whether Diogo Jota deserves to be in the line-up after yet another poor performance.
The 21-year-old, who joined last season on loan from Porto and later the deal was made permanent, has struggled to make an impact this season despite Nuno’s relentless backing.
He has failed to score and register an assist this season, and many fans have been left wondering about his contribution to the side. He was poor against Watford, and Wolves fans have taken to Twitter to shed their frustration on his performance.
Diogo Jota is comically bad , he can run the pitch w some D list players on it but in the premiership week in week out he’s bullied off the ball effortlessly by the opposition
— J Fernandes (@fernandes_205) October 20, 2018
I think Nuno may change it a little bit…probably not too much.Maybe two changes…personally i’d give Jota & Costa a rest for Adama & Cav.But then i’m not Nuno despite the beard…
— gareth ondrak (@HackneyWolves) October 21, 2018
Cav must start ahead of Jota. Its that simple#wwfc@wolves
— Haydn Jarrett (@HaydnJarrett) October 20, 2018
Wolves have a decent side and will be fine this season.Should sign someone in January and get Jota out of their side. Not good enough at this level, championship player. The CB’s are absolute lumps. Swear Bennett won every header. Need someone to link the play more in Jotas place
— Garry Wolf (@hyena4) October 20, 2018
Awful performance but it’ll happen; we can’t play perfectly every game. I think Jota has had enough time though – Cav in for the Brighton game. As Jon Bon Jovi once said; keep the faith! #NunoHadADream #Wolves #WWFC #FWAW #WOLWAT 🐺🔶◼️🐺🔶◼️
— Dan Barnett (@WolvesDan) October 20, 2018
Nuno is too loyal. He needs to make the big decisions and drop underperforming players like Jota and Bennett.
— Wolves Transfers (@WWFC_Transfers) October 20, 2018
Adama needs to start for @Wolves next game. Can’t ne worse than Jota. Screw Nuno and his Portuguese favouritism.
— Alex Regueiro (@alexreg90) October 20, 2018