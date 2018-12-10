Blog Columns Transfer News & Rumours Wolves fans react to Conor Coady’s display vs Newcastle

10 December, 2018 English Premier League, Transfer News & Rumours, Wolves


Wolves clinched a dramatic 2-1 win over Newcastle United in the Premier League last night.

An injury time winner from Matt Doherty handed the newly promoted side a memorable away win.

Rafa Benitez’s side were down to 10 men for the last half an hour and they will be bitterly disappointed with the result.

Diogo Jota scored the opening goal of the game for the away side on the 17th minute but Wolves failed to hold on to their lead for much longer. The hosts came back into the game through Perez six minutes later.

Doherty added Wolves’ second deep into stoppage time.

Wolves fans will be delighted with the result but they took to Twitter to discuss the questionable performance of Conor Coady.

The Wolves star was responsible for Newcastle’s goal and he struggled to deal with the likes of Rondon all night.

Here are some of the reactions to Coady’s performance from earlier.

 

