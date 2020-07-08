Wolves fans excited about the links with Michail Antonio

West Ham star Michail Antonio has been linked with Wolves recently.

The versatile 30-year-old has been a key player for David Moyes this season and he has claimed that he could retire with the Hammers.

Antonio is a handy option in defence and attack. Wolves’ interest in the player is hardly a surprise. The West Ham star could prove to be a superb addition for Nuno’s side although a transfer seems very unlikely.

He can play as a winger, a striker as well as a full back. His versatility would be a massive bonus for any side he joins. Antonio has 4 goals and 3 assists in 14 Premier League starts for West Ham this season.

He will be crucial to their hopes of staying up this season.

It will be interesting to see if Wolves make a move for the player this summer. However, their fans are quite excited about the idea of him joining the Molineux outfit.

Some of the Wolves fans have taken to Twitter to share their thoughts on the 30-year-old West Ham star.

Here is what they had to say.

Sign him just for his celebrations — Alex (@Alexwwfc_) July 7, 2020

would be a class signing imo, quick, strong and Nuno could bring him up a level within a season or two. — James Smith (@jjsmith5716) July 7, 2020

No brainer if had the chance to sign him but West Ham aren’t going down, Villa Bournemouth and Norwich are much worse — Ryan Carrington (@1RyanCarrington) July 7, 2020

He could be a great acquisition however, keeping him fit will be the issue. — Z /\ K (@ZHollowayyy) July 7, 2020

Take him in a heart beat. — Joe (@joeleight0n) July 7, 2020