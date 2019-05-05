Wolves eyeing up moves for Andre Silva and Morgan Sanson

Wolves have been linked with moves for Andre Silva and Morgan Sanson this summer.
According to Daily Mirror, the Premier League outfit plan to add to their squad a successful season and the dup have been identified as key targets.
Nuno could definitely use another quality striker and Andre Silva would be a good signing. The AC Milan ace (on loan at Sevilla) hasn’t been at his best this season and his stock seems to be low right now.
Wolves should take this opportunity and sign him on a bargain. Silva has 11 goals for the Spanish side this season.
Silva is very talented and he could develop into a real star under Nuno’s guidance.
Meanwhile, the Molineux outfit need to add more depth to their midfield as well. They are very reliant on Neves and Moutinho right now.
Sanson would be the perfect alternative if Wolves manage to agree on a deal with Marseille. The 24-year-old has scored 12 goals in all competitions this season.
Wolves certainly have the resources to pull off these moves and the fans will be excited about the names linked with them so far.
Fosun International group underlined their ambitions with several quality signings last summer and they will look to do the same once again.
Wolves could play in the Europa League next season and they will need the additional quality to cope with the challenges of European football.