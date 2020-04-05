Wolves eyeing up a summer move for Galatsaray defender Christian Luyindama

Wolves are interested in signing the Galatasaray defender Christian Luyindama.
As per Fanatik (translated by Birmingham Mail), the player is a target for Everton and Aston Villa as well. It will be interesting to see who ends up signing the 26-year-old this summer.
The report adds that Everton are the number one suitor for the defender.
Luyindama would add more quality and depth to Nuno’s back four and Wolves should move quickly to get the deal done.
The Premier League side have a good attack and midfield at their disposal. If they manage to improve at the back, they could break into the top four next season.
Furthermore, Wolves are financially capable of pulling off the transfer as well.
As for Luyindama, he has been linked with a move to the Premier League for a while now and he will be tempted to make the move if someone like Wolves or Everton come calling.
The move to the Premier League would be a step up for him and he could be keen on taking up a new challenge at this stage of his career.
It will be interesting to see if Galatasaray are willing to sell the player this summer. They paid €8m for the player and they will want to make a sizeable profit on him if they are forced to part with his services.