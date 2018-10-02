Wolves eyeing up a move for Scott McKenna

Wolves are interested in signing the Aberdeen defender Scott McKenna in January.
According to The Scottish Sun, the 21-year-old centre back is a target for the newly promoted Premier League side.
McKenna was a target for Aston Villa and Celtic in the summer but the Reds turned down their offers for the highly talented defender back then. It will be interesting to see how they deal with Wolves’ interest now.
The Molineux outfit could use a new defender and McKenna would be a good addition. Nuno has the funds to convince Aberdeen and the report adds that a January bid is being considered.
Apparently, Wolves have already scouted him this season.
The report claims that Aston Villa are still interested in the player but the uncertainty surrounding Steve Bruce’s future could affect any potential move.
Celtic should make a move for the player in January as well. Rodgers will have the funds from Dembele’s sale and his side are in desperate need of defensive quality. Someone like McKenna could make a huge difference for Celtic in the title race this season.
Also, the Scottish defender is only 21 and he could be a key figure at the back for a decade. Rodgers must break the bank to sign the player in January.