Wolves eyeing up a January move for Josh Maja

Wolves are interested in signing the highly talented young forward Josh Maja.
The Sunderland striker has not signed a new deal with the club and he is being linked with a move away from the club in January.
As per the Daily Mail, Wolves are looking to sign the 14-goal forward this month.
Maja is very highly rated in League One and he could prove to be a superb addition in the long run. Also, his contract situation means that he is there to be signed on a bargain.
It will be interesting to see if Wolves can reach an agreement with the Black Cats now. Sunderland have no option but to sell him now. They cannot afford to lose him on a free.
Maja could be the ideal alternative to Jimenez and if he manages to fulfil his potential under Nuno, Wolves will have a top class striker on their hands in future.
The report from Mail claims that Crystal Palace, Huddersfield and Manchester City are keen on the player as well.
Wolves certainly have the financial muscle to pull this off and they could certainly use another striker.
Maja might relish the chance to play for a Premier League side as well.