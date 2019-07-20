Wolves eye move to sign Portuguese defender Ruben Dias

Wolves have been relatively quiet in the summer transfer window, but Nuno Espirito Santo has insisted recently that he is looking to make a few additions.
After impressing last season in the Premier League, Wolves are looking to build a strong foundation this term. The Portuguese boss is looking to add one or two quality players to his ranks who can actually make a big difference to the first team squad.
And if the latest reports are to be believed they have found a gem of a talent to bolster their defence. According to reports from the Express and Star, Wolves have entered the race to sign Portuguese defender Ruben Dias.
The 22-year-old is a highly rated young defender who has already represented his national side 11 times. He is reportedly being tracked by Real Madrid, Manchester United and Arsenal, and it will be a major coup for Wolves if they can get him on board.
Dias has a £57million release clause and is contracted until 2023. However, Wolves are looking to pay far less than the stated release clause with super-agent Jorge Mendes the key behind the move.
Mendes has brokered a number of deals for the club in the past three years, and Wolves have a good chance of signing the youngster ahead of other suitors.
Wolves fans have expressed their excitement on Twitter after the news broke out. Here are some of the selected tweets:
