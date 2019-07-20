Blog Columns Transfer News & Rumours Wolves eye move to sign Portuguese defender Ruben Dias

20 July, 2019 English Premier League, Transfer News & Rumours, Wolves

Wolves have been relatively quiet in the summer transfer window, but Nuno Espirito Santo has insisted recently that he is looking to make a few additions.

After impressing last season in the Premier League, Wolves are looking to build a strong foundation this term. The Portuguese boss is looking to add one or two quality players to his ranks who can actually make a big difference to the first team squad.

And if the latest reports are to be believed they have found a gem of a talent to bolster their defence. According to reports from the Express and Star, Wolves have entered the race to sign Portuguese defender Ruben Dias.

The 22-year-old is a highly rated young defender who has already represented his national side 11 times. He is reportedly being tracked by Real Madrid, Manchester United and Arsenal, and it will be a major coup for Wolves if they can get him on board.

Dias has a £57million release clause and is contracted until 2023. However, Wolves are looking to pay far less than the stated release clause with super-agent Jorge Mendes the key behind the move.

Mendes has brokered a number of deals for the club in the past three years, and Wolves have a good chance of signing the youngster ahead of other suitors.

Wolves fans have expressed their excitement on Twitter after the news broke out. Here are some of the selected tweets:

