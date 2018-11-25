Wolves eye move for Eliaquim Mangala

Wolverhampton Wanderers are looking to bolster their defence in the January transfer window, and have set their sight on Manchester City defender Eliaquim Mangala.
Serie A giants Inter Milan are looking to sign Mangala on loan in January. However, according to reports from The Sun, Premier League newcomer Wolves are equally keen.
In fact, Wolves could have an advantage over the Nerazzurri in the race to sign the French defender as the player wants to stay in England.
The 27-year-old joined Manchester City on a big money transfer from FC Porto in 2014. However, he has struggled horribly in the Premier League, and was loaned out twice.
In 2016, he joined La Liga club Valencia on a season long loan and in January 2018 he joined Everton on a temporary deal.
He made just two appearances for the Toffees and couldn’t continue due to injury. However, he has returned to training and it could spark a battle for his signature.
Mangala is out of contract at the Etihad Stadium in the summer which means he could be available at a cut price deal.
The French defender has endured a tough time in England, and signing him would be a risky proposition. Wolves are building a solid foundation, and the money could be spent wisely.