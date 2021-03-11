Wolves could sign Schalke 04 captain Omar Mascarell for £4.3m

Wolverhampton Wanderers could sign Schalke 04 captain Omar Mascarell on a cut-price deal when the transfer window reopens, AS reports.

The 28-year-old has been contracted to the Bundesliga outfit since 2018, but he appears on his way out with the club destined for relegation.





The Gelsenkirchen-based side have languished in the drop zone for the entire campaign, and they are currently 11 points adrift of safety with 10 games left.

Mascarell’s current deal with the club expires in June 2022, and it is claimed that they will be forced to sell him this summer as he is unlikely to sign an extension.

Wolves are mentioned as one of the admirers of the former Real Madrid graduate, and it is reported that he could be available for around £4.3 million.

Sportslens view:

Wolves currently have three top-class defensive midfielders in their squad – Ruben Neves, Joao Moutinho and Leander Dendoncker.

Dendoncker has recently played in the back three for them, while Neves and Moutinho have featured in the centre of the park.

Both Neves and Moutinho have stayed unscathed for the season, but manager Nuno Espirito Santo may still want a quality back-up option.

Despite Schalke’s dreadful campaign, Mascarell has been one of their better-performing players and is said to be keen on moving to the Premier League.

At £4.3 million, he could be a good signing for the Midlands outfit, and they would not have much to worry about if the midfielder fails to make a mark.

Read: Leeds United decide against a move for Wolves attacker valued at £30 million.

Stats from Transfermarkt.com