Wolves closing in on the capture of Raul Jimenez

Raul Jimenez has had a fantastic debut season with Wolves.
The Mexican is on loan from Benfica and recent reports claim that the Premier League side are ready to pay up for his services now.
As per Record (report translated by SportWitness), Wolves are about to pay a sum of €38m in order to sign the striker permanently. The feeling is that Wolves are likely to finalise the deal before summer.
Jimenez is a key player for Nuno and the fans will be delighted with the news.
The striker will also be delighted to sort out his long term future and concentrate on his football.
His goalscoring, work ethic and hold up play has been a major hit in the Premier League so far. Jimenez has scored some crucial goals against the top teams like Chelsea and Liverpool as well.
The 27-year-old has scored 14 times already this season and he has 7 goals to his name as well.
Jimenez will be looking to finish the season strongly with Wolves and guide them to a top eight finish this season.
It will be interesting to see if he can replicate this kind of form next year as well. Wolves will be expected to improve on their showing this year and there will be a lot of expectations from Jimenez as well.