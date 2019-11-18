Wolves closing in on Aurelio Buta

Wolves have been linked with a move for Aurelio Buta in January.
The 22-year-old right back has done well for Royal Antwerp and the Molineux outfit are closing in on his signing.
According to Mirror (via Express), the Premier League side are set to sign the player on loan.
Watford and Newcastle are keen on the full back as well.
Nuno wants to add depth to his defensive unit and Buta should prove to be a good addition. He will add a new dimension to Wolves’ play going forward.
Also, his arrival will allow Nuno to rest a key player in Doherty when needed.
It will be interesting to see if Wolves can get the deal over the line now.
Buta will be tempted to join a Premier League club and Wolves have an ambitious project. They have already signed several talented players like Jimenez, Jota and Neves over the last few seasons.
The signing makes a lot of sense and Wolves have the finances to pull it off. Barring any late surprises, the deal certainly looks possible on paper.
As for the player, this would be a great opportunity to learn his trade at a high level. If he manages to impress, he might even get a permanent move to the Premier League in future.