Wolves close in on Jimenez capture, fans react

Wolves are all set to announce the signing of Raul Jimenez on a permanent deal later today.
Sky Sports claim that the Premier League side have agreed on a fee in the region of £30m for the Mexican striker.
Jimenez joined Wolves on loan from Benfica at the start of this season and he has been outstanding for them.
The 27-year-old has scored 15 goals in all competitions for his new club and the fans will be delighted to see him stay for the long haul.
The report adds that Jimenez will stay at the club until the summer of 2023. The move should be confirmed officially soon.
Wolves released a teaser video of the transfer announcement last night and the fans are drooling over the signing already.
04.04.19 pic.twitter.com/l1EmDJgLrK
— Wolves (@Wolves) April 3, 2019
The Wolves fans have taken to Twitter to share their thoughts on Jimenez and his imminent signing. Here are some of the fan reactions from earlier.
My face when you announce it tomorrow pic.twitter.com/VL5sKBqzN6
— Jack Shepherd (@JackShepherd93) April 3, 2019
💛🐺🖤 YES!!!!!!!! 🍻🙌🏻 pic.twitter.com/zuhi4AnU9D
— Lord Nuno’s Revolution Extravaganza 🇵🇹 🐺💛🖤🍻 (@Normwolves85) April 3, 2019
OH MY GOD YES RAUL
— Wolves stuff (@WWFC_Transfers) April 3, 2019
Jimenez to sign tomorrow and then score a hatrick on Sunday. What a week that would be!
— Peter Graham (@pete_s_graham) April 3, 2019
Buzzin’ ay the word! #RJ9
— Alison Jones (@AlisonLJones) April 3, 2019
Oh Yes!!! 😍
— Stacey (@StaceyWWFC) April 3, 2019
Good god yes
— amy (@amyajxx) April 3, 2019