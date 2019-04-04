Blog Columns Site News Wolves close in on Jimenez capture, fans react

Wolves close in on Jimenez capture, fans react

4 April, 2019 English Premier League, General Football News, Site News, Transfer News & Rumours, Wolves


Wolves are all set to announce the signing of Raul Jimenez on a permanent deal later today.

Sky Sports claim that the Premier League side have agreed on a fee in the region of £30m for the Mexican striker.

Jimenez joined Wolves on loan from Benfica at the start of this season and he has been outstanding for them.

The 27-year-old has scored 15 goals in all competitions for his new club and the fans will be delighted to see him stay for the long haul.

The report adds that Jimenez will stay at the club until the summer of 2023. The move should be confirmed officially soon.

Wolves released a teaser video of the transfer announcement last night and the fans are drooling over the signing already.

The Wolves fans have taken to Twitter to share their thoughts on Jimenez and his imminent signing. Here are some of the fan reactions from earlier.

 

Celtic fans react to Oliver Burke's display vs St Mirren

About The Author

Sai

Mass Communications Graduate. Football writer with an interest in News, Opinions, Scout reports, Betting tips, Match reports, Previews and Tactical Analysis. Contact - sai[at]sportslens[dot]com