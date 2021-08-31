Wolves are targeting Tosin Adarabioyo on deadline day

Wolverhampton Wanderers are looking to sign a defender on the final day of the summer transfer window.

Lille defender Sven Botman has been heavily linked with a move, but it seems the Dutchman won’t be joining Wolves.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Wolves had a bid rejected for Botman earlier this week.

Sky Sports reported that Wolves and Sevilla are still in talks to sign the 21-year-old top-class defender, but it seems that may not be the case.

The Athletic claimed yesterday that Wolves failed to meet Lille’s £35 million asking price for Botman.

Wolverhampton had a bid refused for Sven Botman 3 days ago… and now the deal with Lille is completely OFF. Wolves are now also targeting Tosin Adarabioyo from Fulham as one of the options. 👀🐺 #Wolves #transfers — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 30, 2021

SportsLens View

Romano has now claimed that Wolves are looking at other options, and they could move for Fulham defender Tosin Adarabioyo on deadline day.

The 23-year-old centre-back joined Fulham in 2020, and he has a contract at the club until 2023.

The Cottagers are not in a rush to sell him, especially after his £10m release clause expired last summer.

Adarabioyo would be a smart addition – he is a tall defender and strong in the air.

He was part of the Fulham side that were relegated last term, but he could be a useful addition for the Molineux outfit.

The best part of his game is his ability to play out from the back. He is very good with his passing and equally tidy defensively.

