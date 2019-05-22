Wolves and West Ham set to battle it out for Victor Camarasa

Wolves and West Ham are interested in signing the Real Betis midfielder Victor Camarasa this summer.
According to Daily Mail, the player is up for grabs this summer after his loan spell at Cardiff City this past season.
The 24-year-old managed to impress in the Premier League despite Cardiff’s relegation. It will be interesting to see where he ends up next season.
Wolves and West Ham could both use some midfield depth and Camarasa would be a good signing for the right price.
Both teams have the resources to make the move happen.
The Real Betis player can play in the central midfield as well a wide playmaker. Camarasa picked up 5 goals and 4 assists in all competitions last season.
Camarasa needs to play every week and he is clearly not a starter at Real Betis. A permanent move away from the club would be ideal for him this summer.
Wolves and West Ham are both ambitious clubs who can help him progress.
However, the Molineux outfit can offer him European football next season and that could be a game changer if it comes down to the player in the end.