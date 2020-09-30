Wolves and Leeds linked with Douglas Costa

Wolverhampton Wanderers have been linked with the move for Douglas Costa for a while now and it seems that Leeds United are another option for the Juventus winger as per Alfredo Pedulla.

The player has been offered to both clubs recently.





The Brazilian winger has fallen out of favour at the Italian club and he has been linked with a move away from Juventus this summer.

The 30-year-old is a fantastic dribbler and he would add some much-needed pace and flair to the Wolves or Leeds attack.

It will be interesting to see who ends up signing the experienced winger in the coming days.

Both teams could use some depth in their attack and Costa would be an ideal short-term addition for them.

The Brazilian has the quality and the experience to settle in quickly and make an immediate impact for the two Premier League clubs.

Wolves have recently sold Diogo Jota to Liverpool and they need to find a quality replacement. Costa certainly fits the profile, even though he’s not a goalscorer like the Portuguese international.

Furthermore, Costa has won lots of trophies at the highest level with top European clubs. His winning experience and leadership could be vital for Leeds/Wolves on and off the pitch this season.