Wolves and Fulham tracking Abdoulaye Doucoure

Watford midfielder Abdoulaye Doucoure has been linked with a summer move away from the club and it will be interesting to see where he ends up.

The Frenchman has been heavily linked with a move to Everton but Evening Standard are reporting that Wolves and Fulham are now tracking the 27-year-old.





It will be interesting to see if Wolves can fend off the competition and sign the midfield powerhouse before the new season begins. Doucoure has impressed in the Premier League over the last two seasons and he would be a terrific addition to Nuno’s midfield.

He would complement the likes of Neves and Moutinho perfectly.

The same could be said about Fulham. The Londoners need to add some Premier League quality players to their side and Doucoure would improve their midfield massively.

Apparently, French outfit Monaco are keen on the player as well and they have expressed their interest in the midfielder recently.

Watford are thought to be holding out for a fee of over £20m but the player is keen on staying in the Premier League.

It will be interesting to see which of the three Premier League clubs linked with Doucoure manage to convince the Hornets with an acceptable offer now.