Wolves agree fee for Daniel Podence

Wolves are all set to wrap up the signing of Daniel Podence if reports are to be believed.
As per O Jogo (report translated by Sportwitness), the Premier League side have agreed on a fee of around €20m for the player.
Wolves will pay a further sum of €5m in performance-related bonuses.
Podence has done well for Olympiacos and it will be interesting to see how he performs in the Premier League now.
Nuno could certainly use some creativity in his midfield and Podence should prove quite handy.
Wolves have some good attackers in Jota and Jimenez but they are heavily reliant on Adama Traore for creativity. Podence could share some of that creative burden for the remainder of this season.
The 24-year-old has scored six goals for Olympiacos this season.
The winger is represented by Jorge Mendes and it is believed that the Portuguese super-agent played a key role in the transfer. He has a good working relationship with Wolves and he has helped the Premier League outfit sign players in the past as well.
Wolves have been impressive this season and if someone like Podence manages to hit the ground running, he could take them to the next level.
They will be looking to secure European football for next season and they could use some transfer boost right now.