Wolves agree deal with Chelsea for Tammy Abraham

Wolves are waiting to find out whether they will sign Tammy Abraham on loan this month.
The Chelsea striker is currently on loan at Aston Villa but the Premier League side have made a move for him.
According to Express and Star, Wolves have already finalised a deal for the striker but the player is yet to make up his mind.
It will be interesting to see whether Abraham decides to make the step up to the Premier League for the next few months.
The young forward has been in red hot form in the Championship and he has managed to score 16 goals for Aston Villa so far. His departure would be a massive blow for Aston Villa but there is nothing they can do to stop him from leaving.
Meanwhile, Wolves could use another striker. They have been over reliant on Jimenez for goals so far and Abraham’s arrival would help share the goalscoring burden. Also, the Chelsea forward has a different style of play and he would add another dimension to Nuno’s attack.
Dean Smith will be hoping to hold on to his star striker until the end of the season and it will be interesting to see what happens this week. A decision is expected soon as per the reports.