Wolves agree deal to sign Loris Karius on loan

Liverpool keeper Loris Karius could be on his way to Wolves this summer.
As per Fanatik (translated by Daily Mail), Wolves have spoken to the Premier League giants regarding a transfer and they have reached an agreement to sign the player on a loan deal.
Wolves are looking to bring in a backup for Rui Patricio and Karius has been identified as a target.
The Liverpool player is currently on loan at Besiktas.
The 26-year-old’s Liverpool career went downhill after his calamitous performance in the Champions League final against Real Madrid.
If he moves to Wolverhampton, this could be his final chance to achieve something in English football.
The German has looked devoid of confidence ever since the final in Kyiv and he has been very mediocre for the Turkish side as well.
It will be interesting to see if he decides to move to Wolves on loan this summer.
Nuno could help him rediscover his form and confidence.
Karius has a contract at Anfield until 2022 and if he manages to impress during his loan spell, Wolves could sign him up for a reasonable fee next summer.
It is clear that he has no future at Anfield and he should look to grab this opportunity with both hands.
Here is what the Wolves fans had to say.
If any coach get get the best out of this guy, its Nuno with his goalkeeping history.
— 🐺 Know As AD 🐺 (@ad401ad) April 22, 2020
If true I guess this means Ruddy is off
— Matt Cook (@Cookmtt1976) April 22, 2020
Huh???
— Alex🐺 (@wwfcAlex_) April 22, 2020
If you’re judging a player on a game when he was playing concussed then you need to watch more football, he has a higher clean sheet percentage than Patricio this season (I’m not saying hes better) but hes a decent keeper and on a loan it just makes sense.
— Ashley James Cole (@Willmod) April 22, 2020
I’ll take him as back up it’s not like he’s ever gonna get ahead of rui
— joe (@wwfcjoe_) April 22, 2020
Just be backup if it happens, will only play in cup games or in emergency.
— Dean Elsmore (@deane87) April 22, 2020