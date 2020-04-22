Blog Columns Site News Wolves agree deal to sign Loris Karius on loan

Liverpool keeper Loris Karius could be on his way to Wolves this summer.

As per Fanatik (translated by Daily Mail), Wolves have spoken to the Premier League giants regarding a transfer and they have reached an agreement to sign the player on a loan deal.

Wolves are looking to bring in a backup for Rui Patricio and Karius has been identified as a target.

The Liverpool player is currently on loan at Besiktas.

The 26-year-old’s Liverpool career went downhill after his calamitous performance in the Champions League final against Real Madrid.

If he moves to Wolverhampton, this could be his final chance to achieve something in English football.

The German has looked devoid of confidence ever since the final in Kyiv and he has been very mediocre for the Turkish side as well.

It will be interesting to see if he decides to move to Wolves on loan this summer.

Nuno could help him rediscover his form and confidence.

Karius has a contract at Anfield until 2022 and if he manages to impress during his loan spell, Wolves could sign him up for a reasonable fee next summer.

It is clear that he has no future at Anfield and he should look to grab this opportunity with both hands.

