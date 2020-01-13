Wolves admire Jarrod Bowen, some fans react

Wolves are thought to be keen on Hull City’s Jarrod Bowen.
According to The Athletic, they admire the Championship winger who will cost around £20m this month.
It will be interesting to see if the Premier League side are willing to pay up for the 23-year-old attacker.
Bowen has scored 17 goals this season and he would be a superb addition to Wolves’ attack. Nuno’s side needs some attacking reinforcements and they have been linked with Hwang Hee-Chan as well.
Wolves have drawn games that they should be winning and someone like Bowen could make a big difference. He will add creativity and goals to the side.
Hull City might not want to sell their key player this month but they will be powerless if Wolves come in with a good offer.
Furthermore, convincing the player shouldn’t be too difficult either. He will want to make the step up to the Premier League sooner rather than later and Wolves have an ambitious project.
The transfer makes sense for both parties and Wolves should just pay up and get it done.
They are a good team right now and with the right attacking reinforcements, they could become a very good side and secure European football for next season.
