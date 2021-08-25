Wolverhampton Wanders £4 million short of Goncalo Guedes asking price

Wolverhampton Wanderers will have to pay £25.6 million for Goncalo Guedes according to a report from Super Deporte.

The Black Country out are believed to only be willing to pay £21.4 million for the Portuguese attacker, however.

Bruno Lage clearly wants to bolster his attacking wide areas at Molineux before the transfer window slams shut.

Adama Traore has been heavily linked with an exit from Wolves this summer (The Times).

And if the former Barcelona winger leaves Wolves this summer, it seems as though Lage has his eyes set on Guedes as a replacement.

There could be a problem on the horizon for the Black Country outfit, however.

Guedes will cost Wolves £25.6 million

That’s according to Super Deporte.

It is suggested that Wolves are prepared to pay just over £21 million for the winger. It has to be said though, the Black Country club should stretch to Valencia’s demands for the 24-year-old.

Guedes can play anywhere along the front-line and has genuine quality.

He bagged seven goals and seven assists in 34 games for Valencia last season.

The 24-capped Portugal international has exceptional technique, and his playing style is easy on the eye.

He would be a fine addition for Wolves this summer. Just over £25m would represent very good value for the Black Country outfit.

Surely Lage will demand that his board meet Valencia’s asking price for Guedes this summer. Especially if Adama is moved on.

Stats obtained via Transfermarkt.