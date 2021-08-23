Wolverhampton Wanderers weighing up move for Cardiff City’s Kieffer Moore

Wolverhampton Wanderers are lining up a move for Cardiff City striker Kieffer Moore, according to Football Insider.

The Midlands outfit recently sanctioned the sale of Rafa Mir to Sevilla while loaning out Patrick Cutrone to Empoli.

This has left them with just two specialist strikers in Raul Jimenez and Fabio Silva, and they are keen on adding more competition.

Moore has reportedly emerged as a top target for Wolves. The club are preparing an offer of around £7 million for his services.

Cardiff are open to parting company with the Wales international as they look to raise much-needed cash before the deadline.

Sportslens view:

Moore had a sublime 2020/21 campaign for Cardiff, registering 20 goals from 42 appearances in the Championship.

He followed up with an impressive European Championship campaign for Wales, scoring in the 1-1 draw against Switzerland in the group stage.

Wolves can rely on Jimenez this term after his serious head injury, but he may take time to hit peak form after the long-term setback.

Compared to the Mexican, Silva has struggled to offer an aerial presence. Moore would be an ideal addition to the squad in this aspect.

The Welshman won a staggering 10.5 aerial duels per game last term. He can prove a menace for opposition defences from set-pieces.

The 29-year-old would relish the prospect of testing himself in the Premier League, having never played in the top-flight in his career.

Cardiff appear braced for his departure with just one of his four league appearances this term coming from the starting line-up.

Stats from Transfermarkt.com and WhoScored.com

Read: Ross Barkley could leave Chelsea this summer.