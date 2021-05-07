Wolverhampton Wanderers set to change recruitment strategy and target English-based players

According to Sportsmail, Wolverhampton Wanderers are set to change their recruitment strategy and target players with English football experience this summer.

Nuno Espirito Santo’s side last signed a first-team player from an English club in the summer of 2018 when they brought in Adama Traore from Middlesbrough.





Wolves have generally targeted players outside of England over the last three transfer windows, and only Daniel Podence has come good.

Wolves are struggling this term after finishing each of the last two Premier League campaigns in seventh place, and they are keen to emulate the likes of Aston Villa and West Ham United boss David Moyes in the transfer market.

Their Midlands rivals brought in Ollie Watkins from Brentford last summer and he has since become an England international.

Matty Cash joined from Nottingham Forest, Emiliano Martinez was signed from Arsenal, Ross Barkley joined on a season-long loan from Chelsea while former Blues striker Bertrand Traore arrived from Lyon.

All of Villa’s summer signings have played crucial roles in ensuring a push for a top-seven finish, and only the injury-enforced absence of England international attacker Jack Grealish derailed their campaign of recent.

On the other hand, Wolves brought in Fabio Silva, Fernando Marcal, Nelson Semedo and Rayan Ait-Nouri in the summer, spending almost £65 million on the Portuguese duo, and it is safe to say none of them has particularly impressed.

Patrick Cutrone and Jesus Vallejo have also struggled at the Molineux Stadium, and only the likes of Raul Jimenez, Diogo Jota, Ruben Neves, Joao Moutinho, Willy Boly and Rui Patricio have proven to be worthy buys.

Wolves could take a book out of Moyes’ books, though. While the Hammers boss struck gold with the signings of Czech Republic international duo Vladimir Coufal and Tomas Soucek, he remains huge fan of players with English football experience.

Moyes snapped up Said Benrahma from Brentford last summer and was keen on Watkins too.

Eberechi Eze, who joined Crystal Palace from Queens Park Rangers, was also on West Ham’s radar, while Jesse Lingard has hit the ground running since joining on loan from Manchester United in January.

Jarrod Bowen has also been impressive since joining the Hammers from Hull City in January 2020, and there is said to be recognition among the technical and coaching staff that Wolves may need more English football experience in their squad next season.

