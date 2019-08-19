Blog Competitions English Premier League Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Manchester United confirmed starting line-ups

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Manchester United confirmed starting line-ups

19 August, 2019 English Premier League, Manchester United, Wolves

Manchester United travel to Wolverhampton Wanderers on Monday aiming to build on last week’s impressive start to the new Premier League season.

United demolished Chelsea 4-0, but they could find things much tougher against a Wolves side who beat them twice at Molineux last term.

The Red Devils were defeated 2-0 in the FA Cup during March and followed up with a 2-1 reverse in the league in early April.

The two sides also fought out a 1-1 draw at Old Trafford earlier in the campaign.

Nuno’s side started their season with a 0-0 draw at Leicester City, but will be confident of continuing their good run of form at home.

Wolves are unbeaten in their last eight Premier League home games, while United haven’t won any of their last four top flight outings on the road.

Confirmed starting line-ups:

