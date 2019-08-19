Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Manchester United confirmed starting line-ups

Manchester United travel to Wolverhampton Wanderers on Monday aiming to build on last week’s impressive start to the new Premier League season.
United demolished Chelsea 4-0, but they could find things much tougher against a Wolves side who beat them twice at Molineux last term.
The Red Devils were defeated 2-0 in the FA Cup during March and followed up with a 2-1 reverse in the league in early April.
The two sides also fought out a 1-1 draw at Old Trafford earlier in the campaign.
Nuno’s side started their season with a 0-0 draw at Leicester City, but will be confident of continuing their good run of form at home.
Wolves are unbeaten in their last eight Premier League home games, while United haven’t won any of their last four top flight outings on the road.
Confirmed starting line-ups:
Here's how Wolves line-up for tonight's @premierleague fixture against @ManUtd. #WOLMUN
— Wolves (@Wolves) August 19, 2019
Ole makes 1️⃣ change from our opening day victory, with @Daniel_James_97 set to make his first competitive start for #MUFC!#WOLMUN
— Manchester United (@ManUtd) August 19, 2019