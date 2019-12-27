Blog Competitions English Premier League Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Manchester City confirmed starting line-ups

27 December, 2019 English Premier League, Manchester City, Wolves

Manchester City head to Wolverhampton Wanderers on Friday hoping to leapfrog above Leicester City into second place in the Premier League.

City beat the Foxes 3-1 last weekend and will be eager to follow up as they chase their third successive title.

However, with a 14-point gap between themselves and table-topping Liverpool they have a mountain to climb in the second half of the season.

City will be gunning for revenge having been beaten 2-0 by Wolves at the Etihad Stadium during October.

They have recorded victories in just two of their five previous Premier League games at Molineux, losing two and drawing the other.

A victory for Wolves this evening would take them up to fifth in the table, but City are fully expected to claim the three points.

Confirmed starting line-ups:

