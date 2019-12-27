Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Manchester City confirmed starting line-ups

Manchester City head to Wolverhampton Wanderers on Friday hoping to leapfrog above Leicester City into second place in the Premier League.
City beat the Foxes 3-1 last weekend and will be eager to follow up as they chase their third successive title.
However, with a 14-point gap between themselves and table-topping Liverpool they have a mountain to climb in the second half of the season.
City will be gunning for revenge having been beaten 2-0 by Wolves at the Etihad Stadium during October.
They have recorded victories in just two of their five previous Premier League games at Molineux, losing two and drawing the other.
A victory for Wolves this evening would take them up to fifth in the table, but City are fully expected to claim the three points.
Confirmed starting line-ups:
Here's how Wolves line-up for tonight's @premierleague fixture against @ManCity. #WOLMCI
— Wolves (@Wolves) December 27, 2019
How we line-up against Wolves tonight! 🙌
Ederson, Walker, Otamendi, Fernandinho (C), Mendy, Rodrigo, Mahrez, De Bruyne, Bernardo, Sterling, Aguero
Subs | Bravo, Gundogan, Zinchenko, Angelino, Cancelo, Foden, E Garcia
⚽️ @haysworldwide
🔵 #WOLMCI #ManCity pic.twitter.com/9L3Q05zTim
— Manchester City (@ManCity) December 27, 2019