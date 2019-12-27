Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Manchester City injury update & predicted starting line-ups

Manchester City visit Wolverhampton Wanderers on Friday aiming to move back up to second place in the Premier League.
City’s hopes of winning the title for a third successive year are beginning to look increasingly remote as they trail table-topping Liverpool by 14 points with almost half the season played.
Sergio Aguero is unlikely to start after City boss Pep Guardiola confirmed that the striker is not yet match fit.
Aguero returned from injury as a substitute in the victory over Leicester City last weekend and will probably be on the bench again at Molineux.
John Stones and David Silva will definitely miss out, while Leroy Sane and Aymeric Laporte remain on the sidelines.
Morgan Gibbs-White, Willy Boly and Bruno Jordao are ruled out for the home side, but Wolves have no other injury concerns.
City were beaten 2-0 by Wolves at the Etihad Stadium back in October, but they are strongly fancied to gain their revenge this evening.
Predicted starting line-ups:
Wolves: Patricio, Dendoncker, Coady, Saiss, Doherty, Neves, Moutinho, Jonny, Traore, Jimenez, Jota.
City: Ederson, Walker, Fernandinho, Otamendi, Mendy, De Bruyne, Rodri, Gundogan, Mahrez, Jesus, Sterling.