Wolves vs Manchester City injury update & predicted starting line-ups

Reigning champions Manchester City visit Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday aiming to maintain their perfect start to the Premier League season.
Comfortable victories over Arsenal and Huddersfield Town have laid down a marker to the other teams that they won’t give up their title easily.
Wolves picked up a point in their first game back in the top flight against Everton, but they followed up with a disappointing 2-0 defeat at Leicester City.
Adama Traore and Leander Dendoncker could start for the home side following their moves to Molineux this summer.
City will be without midfielder Kevin De Bruyne, but manager Pep Guardiola has no other injury concerns.
Defender Kyle Walker could come back in for Vincent Kompany after dropping down to the bench against Huddersfield last weekend.
Predicted starting line-ups:
Wolves: Patricio, Dendoncker, Coady, Boly, Doherty, Moutinho, Neves, Jonny, Traore, Jota, Jimenez.
Man City: Ederson, Walker, Laporte, Stones, Mendy, Gundogan, Fernandinho, Mahrez, Silva, Jesus, Aguero.
Odds: Wolves 11/1, Man City 1/4, Draw 9/2.
