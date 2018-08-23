Blog Competitions English Premier League Wolves vs Manchester City injury update & predicted starting line-ups

Wolves vs Manchester City injury update & predicted starting line-ups

23 August, 2018 English Premier League, Manchester City, Wolves


Reigning champions Manchester City visit Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday aiming to maintain their perfect start to the Premier League season.

Watch Wolves vs Manchester City and more Premier League football this season with Sky Sports. Click here to upgrade to all Sky Sports channels for £22 per month.

Comfortable victories over Arsenal and Huddersfield Town have laid down a marker to the other teams that they won’t give up their title easily.

Wolves picked up a point in their first game back in the top flight against Everton, but they followed up with a disappointing 2-0 defeat at Leicester City.

Adama Traore and Leander Dendoncker could start for the home side following their moves to Molineux this summer.

City will be without midfielder Kevin De Bruyne, but manager Pep Guardiola has no other injury concerns.

Defender Kyle Walker could come back in for Vincent Kompany after dropping down to the bench against Huddersfield last weekend.

Predicted starting line-ups:

Wolves: Patricio, Dendoncker, Coady, Boly, Doherty, Moutinho, Neves, Jonny, Traore, Jota, Jimenez.

Man City: Ederson, Walker, Laporte, Stones, Mendy, Gundogan, Fernandinho, Mahrez, Silva, Jesus, Aguero.

Odds: Wolves 11/1, Man City 1/4, Draw 9/2.

Watch Wolves vs Manchester City and more Premier League football this season with Sky Sports. Click here to upgrade to all Sky Sports channels for £22 per month.

Jack Ross confirms interest in Celtic midfielder Ryan Christie
Photo: Yannick Bolasie spotted at Villa Park ahead of Aston Villa loan move

About The Author

michaeljblack

I'm a North West based freelance sports journalist with a passion for football. Follow me on Twitter @mjblack_ for my ramblings about the British game (plus other things thrown in for good measure).