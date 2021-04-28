Wolverhampton Wanderers manager Nuno Espirito Santo offered to Tottenham Hotspur by Jorge Mendes

According to The Sun, football super-agent Jorge Mendes has offered Wolverhampton Wanderers manager Nuno Espirito Santo to Tottenham Hotspur.

Spurs parted ways with head coach Jose Mourinho last Monday and are searching for a replacement.





Chairman Daniel Levy has put under-23s boss Ryan Mason in interim charge until the end of the season, and his preferred candidate to replace the sacked Portuguese – RB Leipzig’s Julian Nagelsmann – has been snatched up by Bayern Munich.

Mendes has made contact with Tottenham as he looks to offer them Espirito Santo.

The Portuguese agent is also working on bringing former Benfica boss Bruno Lage to the Premier League to replace the 47-year-old at Wolves.

Espirito Santo led the Midlands outfit to Premier League promotion in his first season in charge and helped them finish in seventh place in both of their first two seasons back in the top-flight.

He signed a new deal until 2023 last September, but Wolves have struggled this term and Mendes reckons it is time for his agent to move on.

He was looking for a new Premier League club for Espirito Santo some couple of months ago, and the Wolves boss was reportedly close to replacing Mikel Arteta earlier this campaign before Arsenal regained form over Christmas.

Espirito Santo is also open to returning to La Liga provided there is the chance to compete in Europe, but the Tottenham job could tempt him to remain in the Premier League.

Levy wants a manager that plays attacking football and that is capable of helping Spurs develop their youth players, and the Wolves boss has done both at the Molineux since 2017.

While the Portuguese insisted ahead of his side’s 4-0 loss to Burnley that he is committed to Wolves and intends on seeing out his current contract when asked about the Tottenham links, that could change in the coming weeks with Mendes’ intervention with Spurs’ managerial search.

