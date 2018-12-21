Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Liverpool confirmed starting line-ups

Wolverhampton Wanderers host Liverpool in the Premier League on Friday aiming to derail the Reds’ title challenge.
A victory for Wolves would take them above Manchester United into the top six.
Liverpool head into the game top of the standings, one point ahead of reigning champions Manchester City.
The two sides last met in the top flight during the 2011/12 season, with Liverpool winning both meetings.
However, Wolves came out on top in the FA Cup in January 2017, recording a 2-1 victory at Anfield.
Wolves are priced at 18/5 to win the game, with Liverpool on offer at 4/6 and the draw available at 14/5.
Confirmed starting line-ups
Here's how Wolves line-up for tonight's @premierleague clash against @LFC. #WOLLIV
— Wolves (@Wolves) December 21, 2018
Tonight's line-up vs @Wolves… #WOLLIV https://t.co/QGcIaW7PB4
— Liverpool FC (@LFC) December 21, 2018