Wolverhampton Wanderers fans react to links with Juventus midfielder Sami Khedira

According to Football Italia, Wolverhampton Wanderers are interested in signing Juventus midfielder Sami Khedira this summer.
The Germany international isn’t in the plans of Old Lady new manager Maurizio Sarri, and is set to leave Turin this summer.
Juve’s director of sport Fabio Paratici is said to have met with Wolves’ representatives to discuss a potential deal.
Khedira has been with the Italians for four seasons after arriving from Real Madrid as a free agent, but has already slipped down the pecking due to injuries, starting just eight league games last term.
Nevertheless, the German World Cup winner remains an experienced player that can help improve Wolves’ midfield next season.
Manager Nuno Espirito Santo could do with such signing as his side look forward to impressing in Europe and on the domestic scene.
Khedira isn’t short of suitors, though, with Turkish giants Besiktas and Major League Soccer sides also interested in his services.
However, the chance to finally play in the English top-flight could delight him more, and loads of Wolves fans are buzzing at the prospect of seeing the midfielder donning their club’s colours next season.
Here is how some of them reacted on Twitter:
Would be class
— Lemar Carlin (@CarlinLemar) July 25, 2019
That would acc be mad
— Stevensessisthebettersess (@William06311842) July 25, 2019
Wow these would be some signings if true
— Matthew Dall (@mattwwfc13) July 24, 2019
Moise kean and Patrick cutrone replace cav and Costa not the worst thing in the world to happen would it? And even at 31/32 khedira would be class
— Matthew (@Matt123525) July 24, 2019
Now this would be a statement but won’t happen
— Callum Perrins (@cal_wwfc) July 24, 2019
Wolves are going after Juventus' Moise Keane, and Sami Khedira, I don't know what others think but to me, that club has shown intent of not being a mid table club in the next 3 seasons.
— Echodu is Ragnar (@Mechodu) July 25, 2019
Khedira is an excellent player. Would take him in a heartbeat
— Snookered89 (@Snook146Dw) July 25, 2019