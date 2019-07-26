Blog Teams Wolves Wolverhampton Wanderers fans react to links with Juventus midfielder Sami Khedira

Wolverhampton Wanderers fans react to links with Juventus midfielder Sami Khedira

26 July, 2019 English Premier League, General Football News, Site News, Transfer News & Rumours, Wolves

According to Football Italia, Wolverhampton Wanderers are interested in signing Juventus midfielder Sami Khedira this summer.

The Germany international isn’t in the plans of Old Lady new manager Maurizio Sarri, and is set to leave Turin this summer.

Juve’s director of sport Fabio Paratici is said to have met with Wolves’ representatives to discuss a potential deal.

Khedira has been with the Italians for four seasons after arriving from Real Madrid as a free agent, but has already slipped down the pecking due to injuries, starting just eight league games last term.

Nevertheless, the German World Cup winner remains an experienced player that can help improve Wolves’ midfield next season.

Manager Nuno Espirito Santo could do with such signing as his side look forward to impressing in Europe and on the domestic scene.

Khedira isn’t short of suitors, though, with Turkish giants Besiktas and Major League Soccer sides also interested in his services.

However, the chance to finally play in the English top-flight could delight him more, and loads of Wolves fans are buzzing at the prospect of seeing the midfielder donning their club’s colours next season.

Here is how some of them reacted on Twitter:

Neil Lennon drops hint on Celtic transfer plans

About The Author

Alani Adefunmiloye

Football addict!!! Follow me on Twitter: @adefunmiloye