Wolverhampton Wanderers fans react to Dion Sanderson’s performance against Manchester City

20 July, 2019

Wolverhampton Wanderers pipped Manchester City to the Premier League Asia Trophy on Saturday.

Both sides played out a goalless draw after 90 minutes, and Nuno Espirito Santo’s men came out tops 3-2 in the subsequent penalty shoot-out as Ryan Bennett, Taylor Perry and Ruben Vinagre converted.

Portuguese goalkeeper Rui Patricio put in a man of the match performance, saving three of the Premier League champions’ penalties and also making a late save to deny David Silva’s free-kick.

Santo used the game to hand opportunities to some of the youngsters, and defender Dion Sanderson caught the eyes.

The 19-year-old replaced Adama Traore in the 62nd minute, and did put in an impressive shift the caught the eyes of many Wolves’ and neutral fans.

Here is how some of them reacted to his performance on Twitter:

The Molineux academy graduate made his debut during the 4-0 victory against Newcastle United on Wednesday, and was given a chance to feature against City after a solid game.

Sanderson helped Wolves under-23’s win the Premier League 2 Division 2 title and earn promotion last term, featuring at right-back, right wing-back and centre-back.

The versatile defender was rewarded with a new two-year contract last month, and after impressing on the pre-season tour of Asia, he will be hoping to get the chance to play for the senior team when the new season starts.

About The Author

Alani Adefunmiloye

Football addict!!! Follow me on Twitter: @adefunmiloye