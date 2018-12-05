Blog Competitions English Premier League Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Chelsea confirmed starting line-ups

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Chelsea confirmed starting line-ups

5 December, 2018 Chelsea, English Premier League, Wolves


Chelsea visit Wolverhampton Wanderers on Wednesday aiming to stay in touch with the top two sides in the Premier League.

The Blues head into the match third in the table, 10 points behind Manchester City with a game in hand.

Maurizio Sarri’s side are five points adrift of second-placed Liverpool and they will eager to ensure the gap doesn’t widen between themselves and their title rivals.

Wolves’ 2-1 loss at Cardiff City last Friday was their sixth defeat in seven games – only Arsenal have failed to beat them during that run.

They face Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur before the end of the year and are in danger of being dragged into the relegation battle.

Wolves are priced at 4/1 to win the game, with Chelsea on offer at 4/6 and the draw available at 11/4.

Confirmed starting line-ups:

Manchester United vs Arsenal confirmed starting line-ups
Steven Gerrard responds to comments about Rangers' dependency on Morelos

About The Author

michaeljblack

I'm a North West based freelance sports journalist with a passion for football. Follow me on Twitter @mjblack_ for my ramblings about the British game (plus other things thrown in for good measure).