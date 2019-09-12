Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Chelsea injury update & predicted starting line-ups

Chelsea visit Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday aiming to continue their climb up the Premier League standings.
The Blues were demolished 4-0 by Manchester United on the opening weekend, but have picked up five points from their next three matches to move into mid-table.
Chelsea stars N’Golo Kante and Antonio Rudiger are both expected to be available for selection following their respective injuries.
Pedro is doubtful with a hamstring problem and Mateo Kovacic is struggling with an Achilles injury.
Callum Hudson-Odoi and Reece James are unlikely to be risked, but may feature in the club’s U23 fixture against Brighton on Friday.
Romain Saiss is an injury doubt for Wolves, while Raul Jimenez may have to settle for a place on the bench after playing for Mexico in midweek.
Predicted starting line-ups:
Wolves: Patricio, Bennett, Coady, Vallejo, Traore, Dendoncker, Neves, Moutinho, Otto, Jota, Cutrone.
Chelsea: Kepa, Azpilicueta, Rudiger, Zouma, Alonso, Kante, Jorginho, Pulisic, Mount, Willian, Abraham.