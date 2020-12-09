Wolverhampton Wanderers 2020/21 Home, Away and Third Kits

The Wolverhampton Wanderers kits for the 2021 season have been made by Adidas and they feature some bold patterns and striking colours.

Wolves 2020/21 Home Kit





The Wolves home shirt for the 2021 season is predominantly amber in colour and has black sleeves with thick amber cuffs.

The collar on the home shirt is black in colour with amber piping and the front of the shirt features a tonal pattern similar to the one used in the Spain away shirt from 2018.

The home kit is complete with black shorts that feature amber stripes along the sides and the socks are amber in colour with tonal three stripes and black logos.

Wolves 2020/21 Away Kit

The away shirt introduces a unique design that is based on the Adidas Condivo template.

The shirt is predominantly pale blue in colour with the dark and saturated shade of blue patterns on it.

There are black and amber colours on the collar and the cuffs. The away shirt is complete with white or blue shorts and socks.

Wolves 2020/21 Third Kit

The third kit for the 2021 season has a maroon base with green accents. The shirt features a V-neck with white trim and there are green Adidas stripes on the side of the shirt with green sponsor logos on the chest.

Maroon shorts and green socks complete the third kit for Wolverhampton Wanderers.

