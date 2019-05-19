Wollerton leaves Leeds

Leeds United confirm that Alex Wollerton will leave at the end of his contract in July. The midfielder played in the u18s and u23s but didn’t progress to a high enough level to earn himself a new deal at Thorp Arch. Lucas Odunston and Joshua Rae were also released. Odunston has since joined Hull City, but Rae is still on the hunt for a new club.
It appears Wollerton was aware his time at Leeds was coming to an end this summer as he’d been trialling for other clubs in recent months. In December 2018, he joined Darlington on loan. In January 2019, he played for Hull City u19s. And in March he played for Barnsley u23s. Whether he made enough of an impression to return to one of the three clubs this summer remains to be seen, however.
Wollerton has moved on, but Matthew Downing, Theo Hudson, Niall Huggins and Harrison Male were all offered new deals by Leeds, as per the 2018/19 retained list. Luke Lyons and Joe Stanley have had their scholarships extended by one year too. Leeds said they’ve taken up an automatic option within their existing deals.
Stats from Transfermarkt.