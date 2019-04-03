With Fulham relegated, surely Tottenham now must sign Ryan Sessegnon

It was just a matter of time. Fulham were relegated to the Championship after suffering a 4-1 defeat against Watford at Vicarage Road on Tuesday night.
Despite spending over £100 million on new players, and appointing Premier League winning manager Claudio Ranieiri in between, the Cottagers couldn’t prevent themselves from going down after producing lacklustre performances throughout the campaign.
The defeat away to Watford was their ninth straight loss and now they’re returning to the Championship, less than a year after winning promotion.
Fulham are expected to undergo a massive rebuilding process and the club may need to offload several of their star players. Surely, now is the right time for Tottenham to initiate preliminary talks and get the signing of Ryan Sessegnon done as early as possible in the summer transfer window before other potential suitors jump in.
The Daily Mirror reported last month that the highly rated young winger is stalling on a new deal with the Cottagers and he could leave them if they drop down to the Championship.
The report claimed that Spurs were readying a £50 million bid for Sessegnon. However, they could now try to lower the transfer fee following Fulham’s relegation.