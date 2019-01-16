Wissam Ben Yedder would be a superb signing for West Ham

West Ham could be looking to bolster their attacking ranks this month with some of their attacking players being linked with moves away from the London Stadium.
Marko Arnautovic could leave the club this month after he has been linked with a big money move to China. Likewise, Javier Hernandez has been linked with a move away from the London club, with La Liga club Valencia reportedly interested.
According to reports from Football London, Sevilla hitman Wissam Ben Yedder is a potential target for the London club, but he will cost a ‘small fortune’.
The French striker has been playing for the La Liga giants since 2016, and has scored 54 goals in 108 games in all competitions. This season he has scored 16 goals and provided seven assists in 28 appearances in all competitions, and needless to say, he would be a superb signing for the Hammers.
West Ham will have money to spend should they lose either of Arnautovic or Hernandez or both of them, and they should not hesitate in making a move for the striker who has a contract at Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan till 2021.