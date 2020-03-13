Willian could leave Chelsea after 7 years

According to Paul Brown of the Daily Star, Willian could be on his way out of Chelsea this summer as his contract is up in July. The 31-year-old has been a regular under Frank Lampard this season but doesn’t have an acceptable new deal on the table.
The Daily Star say Willian wanted a three-year deal at Stamford Bridge but was only offered two, resulting in the Brazilian international being made available to suitors. Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur are among the clubs interested in Willian, but his decision will depend on where they finish in the Premier League.
Willian joined Chelsea from Anzhi Makhachkala in 2013 and has gone on to make 329 appearances in all competitions, scoring and creating 118 goals. He’s contributed 13 goals in 37 games this season and could still have a future with the South-West Londoners if he’s willing to accept the terms of Chelsea’s latest contract.
The 31-year-old has been a terrific servant for the Blues, playing under five permanent managers (Jose Mourinho, Guus Hiddink, Antonio Conte, Maurizio Sarri, Lampard) while winning five major honours (2x Premier League titles, Europa League, FA Cup and League Cup), but his seven-year association with the club looks to be coming to an end.
Stats from Transfermarkt.