Willian would be a superb signing for Newcastle United – Opinion

If and when the Newcastle United takeover is completed, the would-be new owners will shift their attention to the transfer market. If the reports are to be believed, the potential new owners are ready to pump in 200 million in recruitment and infrastructure.
Put it simply, the new owners would spend money (unlike Mike Ashley) on bolstering the squad, but they are in no rush to take up ambitious and audacious attempts to catch the likes of Liverpool and Manchester City. Rather, they want to improve steadily.
Two major factors are likely to dictate Newcastle’s transfer window. First, the club need to get a top-quality manager. And secondly, the transfer market itself.
Many transfer experts believe that clubs all over the world would struggle financially to make big purchases this summer (when the transfer window opens) because of the impact of the Coronavirus. The economic landscape has changed, and clubs would mostly look for swap deals, free agents or loan deals.
And that’s why Newcastle’s interest in signing Willian from Chelsea could lead to an outstanding move.
According to claims made by ESPN, the nouveau-riche Magpies are trying to establish contact with the agent of the Chelsea winger who is out of contract at Stamford Bridge and has admitted that he will leave the club this summer.
At 32, he still has a lot more to offer. The 70-times capped Brazilian winger is versatile and vastly experienced. He has seven goals and a further six assists to his name this season, and on a free transfer, would be a cracking signing for a club that are aiming to get back their glory days.
Willian has stated his desire to stay in the Premier League, and the move to Newcastle would bring a new challenge for him. Premier League leaders Liverpool are also reportedly interested in signing him, but Willian will be treated differently at St James’ Park.
He will be one of their key players and that is something that should excite him. Newcastle fans are very passionate about their club and their players, and Willian would take no time to win their hearts if he performs well. A player of his quality will lift the atmosphere at Tyneside, and Willian can find himself playing a key part in the new era at the club.