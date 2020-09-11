Will Everton Succeed This Season?

Everton fans have experienced bitter disappointment in recent years. Meanwhile, their neighbours, Liverpool, have gone from strength to strength, winning the Champions League and Premier League.

However, with the right signings and the unique double-act of serial winner Ancelotti and Everton legend Ferguson, can the Toffees finally break into the ‘Big Six’ and move forward as a club?





What do they have to get right if they are to have a successful season?

Recruitment

Recruitment has been the biggest problem in recent years for Everton. In 2016/17, Everton went big in the transfer market, under Ronald Koeman, signing 8 players. With Vlasic, Sigurdsson, Rooney, Sandro, Martina, Pickford, Keane and Klassen all signing. By October, Everton were in a relegation battle and Koeman had been sacked. Whilst, some of the eight signings became regulars, most left the club. Everton had not been able to adequately replace Lukaku and struggled without his goals for the next couple of seasons.

Under Marco Silva, they continued their spending frenzies, signing players that just did not fit at the club. Whilst Marco Silva did make some good signings like Richarlison, the majority were uninspiring.

Since Roberto Martinez was sacked in 2016, Farhad Moshiri has spent £450 million, to try and bring Champions League football to Goodison Park. However, the closest they have come to Champions League football was under Martinez six years ago.

So, with Carlo Ancelotti in his first transfer window as boss, can Everton finally get it right? Well, Everton have acted very quickly in the transfer window this season, with The Toffees overhauling their midfield.

Everton have signed Allan, Doucoure and most impressively James Rodriguez, in the space of days and whilst Everton have signed big names before, this feels very different. Allan and Rodriguez are both season professionals that have both worked under Ancelotti before and Doucoure has proven himself at Premier League level.

Whilst it remains to be seen how successful the new boys will do this season, all three appear to be excellent business for Everton Football Club.

Back The Manager

Everton have had 4 managers in 4 years since Martinez was sacked. However, only one of those four have won the Champions League, current manager, Carlo Ancelotti. It was a huge coup for Everton to bring the Italian to Goodison, with Ancelotti so well respected in the footballing world.

Carlo Ancelotti has won three Champions League trophies, one Serie A, one Bundesliga, one Premier League, one Ligue One, one FA cup, one Italian Cup, two German Cups, three Super Cups and two Club World Cups. Quite an incredible number of trophies!

So, even if Everton do not have a good season this year, it is vital that they back Carlo Ancelotti and give him time to implement his philosophy and his players at the club. Because too often, Everton have not given their managers enough time.

The owners hopefully see Ancelotti’s management of the club as part of a long-term plan. The Italian is not a miracle worker and those upstairs at Everton need to see that and back him if Everton are to be successful in the next few years.

With a fantastic new stadium being built in the upcoming future and such a world-famous manager in the job Everton could easily become a very attractive club for players to sign for. That is of course if the Board find some stoicism and stick with Ancelotti.

Develop Current Players

As Koeman found out during his ill-fated stay as manager, it is not easy to get new signings to gel quickly. Therefore, Everton need to develop and improve current players as well as signing new ones.

Everton have incredibly promising young players at the club such as Anthony Gordon. Who showed towards the end of last season, that he is ready to challenge for a permanent spot in the team. They also have another exciting young Englishman, Branthwaite, who massively impressed when he was given a chance in the last couple of games. Not forgetting Jonjoe Kenny who was excellent on loan at Schalke.

Everton also have players such as Tom Davies, who after initially bursting onto the scene, fizzled out quite quickly. Ancelotti needs to try and reignite Davies’s career and get the young man to fulfil his massive potential at Everton.

Even Everton’s star players last season, like Calvert-Lewin and Mason Holgate, still need to mature and develop more on and off the field.

However, the player that Everton’s hopes rely on is Moise Kean. The Italian was brought in for £27 million from Juventus by Marco Silva last year. But the 19-year-old scored just two goals. There have been rumours linking him away from the club. But if Ancelotti can get the best out of him. Then I believe Everton will exceed everybody’s expectations this season.

Will Everton Be Successful This Season?

I think that most Everton fans would be content with a top 8 finish if the football is entertaining and the club appears to be moving forward. However, Ancelotti, I’m sure, will have more ambitious plans and will perhaps be looking to break into the ‘Big Six’ and look at winning some silverware.

So, what do I think will happen this season?

Well, it is incredibly hard to predict where any side will finish, most of all Everton. But if Ancelotti can make James, Allan and Doucoure gel in midfield and can get Moise Kean firing on all cylinders. Then I believe Everton could potentially get a Europa League spot and maybe a trophy.

However, Rome was not built in a day. So the Everton fans and hierarchy need to be patient and trust Ancelotti and give him time to implement his football.