Would Arsenal miss Shkodran Mustafi if he left next summer?

Shkodran Mustafi wants to leave Arsenal at the end of the season when his current contract runs out, according to Football.London.

Arsenal offered the 28-year-old central defender a contract extension in the summer of 2020, but the Germany international turned it down, according to the report.





The report has claimed that the former Sampdoria and Valencia centre-back is keen a move back to Italy next summer when he is out of contract at Arsenal.

Shkodran Mustafi’s recent stats

Mustafi did not have the best of times under former Arsenal manager Unai Emery, who told Sky Sports in August 2019 that it would be best for the defender if he left.

Emery made the comments despite the 28-year-old playing 31 times in the Premier League and six times in the Europa League for the Gunners during the 2018-19 season, according to WhoScored.

The defender made 13 starts and two substitute appearances in the league and played seven times in the Europa League for Arsenal last season, according to WhoScored.

So far this season, Mustafi has played just 41 minutes in the Premier League for Mikel Arteta’s side, according to WhoScored.

Would Arsenal miss Shkodran Mustafi?

As the stats from last season and this campaign show, Mustafi’s importance in the Arsenal team has dwindled.

Gabriel is playing well for the Gunners at the moment, while David Luiz is a very experienced footballer and is a leader at the back.

William Saliba is still only 19 years of age, but he could become an important player for the team in the coming weeks and months, while Calum Chambers is still at the club.

Arsenal are unlikely to miss Mustafi if he decides to leave on a free next summer. The Gunners do have enough centre-backs on their books, although it would not be great business if they lose a player they signed for over £35 million – as reported by BBC Sport – for free.