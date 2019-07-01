Wilfried Zaha’s brother says it’s the winger’s dream to play for Arsenal

Arsenal have launched a £40 million bid for Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha, according to Sky Sports.
The Eagles aren’t keen to sell the 26-year-old, though, having just lost Aaron Wan-Bissaka to Manchester United for £50 million, but they value him at £80 million and won’t allow him leave on the cheap.
The Ivory Coast international wants to leave Palace this summer, and he prefers to play for Arsenal having supported the North Londoners as a youngster.
Zaha’s brother Judicael has revealed that it’s the winger’s dream to play for the Gunners, and the revelation is a massive boost for Unai Emery’s side.
“Wilfried will always hold Crystal Palace and their fans in the highest regard and all the support they have given means the world to him,” Judicael told Sky Sports.
“It’s my brother’s dream though, to play for Arsenal.
“Given all that Wilfried has given to Crystal Palace to help them remain a Premier League club, I hope Palace will be able to see their way to agreeing a deal with Arsenal that allows Wilfried to realise his dream of playing European Football for the club he’s supported since childhood.”
Emery wants to land Zaha as he believes the former Manchester United forward can help fire his side to a top-four finish next term, but Palace’s asking price could prove to be a stumbling block.
The Selhurst Park recently sold a greenhorn for £50 million, and given how important and valuable the Ivorian has been to them over the years – almost singlehandedly keeping them in the top-flight – it is almost impossible to see them letting him go for anything less than £70 million or £80 million.
The lack of transfer funds could deal a massive blow on Arsenal’s chances, and other suitors could emerge and beat them to Zaha’s signing if they are able to meet Palace’s demand and also offer Champions League football.