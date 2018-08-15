Wilfried Zaha sends out a message on Twitter, Crystal Palace fans react

Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha has agreed on a new deal with the club today.
The highly talented winger was linked with a move away from the club this summer but the Eagles held on to him.
The new deal will keep Zaha at the club until the summer of 2023 and he will earn around £130,000 a week. The former Manchester United player is now the highest earner at Selhurst Park.
The Palace fans will be delighted to see that their best player has committed his long-term future to the club. Zaha has been a key player for Hodgson and him signing a new deal will be a massive boost for the whole club.
Having signed his new deal with the South London club, Wilfried Zaha took to Twitter to send the Crystal Palace fans a message. His tweet read: “South London and proud. Very happy to have signed a new contract with @CPFC 🙏 #CPFC #GodIsGreat”.
Club chairman Steve Parish was also delighted to secure the long-term future of the 25-year-old winger. He revealed that it is a fantastic moment for the club and the Eagles are ecstatic right now.
Here is how the Palace fans reacted to Zaha’s tweet.
Thank you Wilf. Best player I’ve watched at Palace. You know how central you are to all of us that turn up every week. Its a privilege to watch you in our team.
Thank you 🙏
— GazBod (@gazbod) August 15, 2018
Cannot wait to tell my son the news tonight. Zaha 11 shirt coming for his 7th birthday and he’s mascot for the Newcastle game. He’ll be buzzing to meet you.
— WarrenB (@WarrenAJB) August 15, 2018
Definition of loyalty. Class act you mate. Score the winner v LFC on Monday now.
— RatedRiyad.♤²⁶ (Inactive) (@RatedRiyad) August 15, 2018
I have never known a player who is so highly valued and loved by the cpfc family, well done on the new contract ❤️💙❤️💙❤️ #cpfc #cpfcfamily
— eagle2306 (@hheatheagle) August 15, 2018
The word legend is bounded about way too much these days, but without doubt you are a CPFC legend already! #CPFC
— Callum (@callum90CPFC) August 15, 2018
Absolute Legend, best in my lifetime, Mr Crystal Palace ❤️💙
— YT™ 🇨🇮 (@_IamYT_) August 15, 2018
Wilf. Been watching Palace 60 yrs, I’ve seen Jonny Byrne, Rogers, Taylor, Sansom, Wright and Andy Johnson. All great footballers. I place you top of that list. No question. Here’s to the next 5 years.
— John Randall (@JRandall48) August 15, 2018
Just watching you play makes us so happy, Wilf. So this is thrilling #cpfc ❤️💙🦅🎉🎉🎉
— Lynne (@ljbrameld) August 15, 2018
Best player I’ve ever witnessed in a palace shirt love you wilf ❤️💙
— Gibbs (@CADGIBBARD) August 15, 2018