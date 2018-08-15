Blog Columns Transfer News & Rumours Wilfried Zaha sends out a message on Twitter, Crystal Palace fans react

15 August, 2018 Crystal Palace, English Premier League, Transfer News & Rumours


Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha has agreed on a new deal with the club today.

The highly talented winger was linked with a move away from the club this summer but the Eagles held on to him.

The new deal will keep Zaha at the club until the summer of 2023 and he will earn around £130,000 a week. The former Manchester United player is now the highest earner at Selhurst Park.

The Palace fans will be delighted to see that their best player has committed his long-term future to the club. Zaha has been a key player for Hodgson and him signing a new deal will be a massive boost for the whole club.

Having signed his new deal with the South London club, Wilfried Zaha took to Twitter to send the Crystal Palace fans a message. His tweet read: “South London and proud. Very happy to have signed a new contract with @CPFC 🙏 #CPFC #GodIsGreat”.

Club chairman Steve Parish was also delighted to secure the long-term future of the 25-year-old winger. He revealed that it is a fantastic moment for the club and the Eagles are ecstatic right now.

